Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite military force, killed in Baghdad air strike

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military Force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel" was ordered by President Trump.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the department said in a statement. The U.S. Defense Department blamed Soleimani and the Quds Force for the embassy attack, as well as the attack on December 27 that killed an American defense contractor.

"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," the statement added.

A former U.S. intelligence official described Soleimani as "most experienced guerrilla fighter operating globally," running operations in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. The official described his death as "devastating," and said the "very disruptive" death would likely cause a power struggle in Iran.

After news of the attack broke late Thursday, Mr. Trump tweeted a photo of an American flag.

Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the head of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed, an Iraqi official confirmed to CBS News.

At least seven people were killed when at least three rockets hit the Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

The missile attack comes hours after Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the U.S. military will be ready if Iran and its allies plan new attacks, like the one this week at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

More than 700 Army paratroopers are headed to Kuwait, as many as 5,000 more paratroopers and Marines are expected to be sent to the Persian Gulf in the coming days.

While speaking to reporters off camera earlier Thursday, Esper said there are indications militias loyal to Iran are planning further attacks against Americans. "Do I think they may do something? Yes, and they will likely regret it," he said.

U.S. officials say Iran's Revolutionary Guard under Soleimani taught Iraqi militants how to manufacture and use especially deadly roadside bombs against U.S. troops after the invasion of Iraq, according to the Associated Press. Iranian officials have denied those accusations. Soleimani himself remains popular among many Iranians, who see him as a selfless hero fighting Iran's enemies abroad, the AP reported.

David Martin, Margaret Brennan and Catherine Herridge contributed reporting.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.