Video shows missing 12-foot python captured in shopping mall

A 12-foot python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana's largest shopping mall has been found, authorities said Thursday. Video shows the snake — named Cara — was recaptured in a ceiling crawl space early Thursday morning after two days of searching, CBS affiliate WAFB-TV reported.

Video posted to Facebook by the Blue Zoo Baton Rouge shows workers using a ladder as Cara, wrapped around the shoulder and back of one of them, is carried down.

SEE THE MOMENT: Here’s video of Cara the Python was pulled out from the wall somewhere within the Mall of Louisiana. Video is from Blue Zoo Baton Rouge. @WAFB https://t.co/ziVjx9EWIW pic.twitter.com/DFdQBJAeoD — lizkohTV (@lizkohTV) July 8, 2021

"We couldn't be more excited to share with you that the search is over!" Blue Zoo Baton Rouge said in the Facebook post. "Cara has been found, safe and healthy!"

The yellow and white Burmese python was taken to the Louisiana School of Veterinary Medicine for a health check.

Cara slithered out of her enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

"While we've created a very secure home for Cara, our Burmese Python, she has slithered out of her exhibit," the Blue Zoo said in a statement after it escaped. "Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows."

Pythons slowly squeeze their prey to death before swallowing them. Cara was described as "very sweet" by her handlers.