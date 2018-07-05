Puerto Rico mayor, two others arrested on corruption charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Federal authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested a mayor and two former government employees on charges of public corruption. FBI spokesman Carlos Osorio told The Associated Press on Thursday that the mayor of the southwest town of Sabana Grande is accused of misappropriating public funds related to the island's Department of Education.

He said that two former public workers in the northern town of Toa Baja face similar charges in an unrelated case.

Osorio said officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Health and Human Services were involved in that investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

The U.S. attorney's office is expected to release more information soon.