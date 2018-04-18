CBSN
CBS/AP April 18, 2018, 11:55 AM

Puerto Rico loses power island-wide for first time since Hurricane Maria hit U.S. territory

Last Updated Apr 18, 2018 12:34 PM EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- An island-wide blackout has hit Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory. Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina tells The Associated Press that crews are investigating the cause.

Officials said Wednesday it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.

The island's international airport switched to a backup generator. No cancellations or delays were immediately reported.

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud, who has reported extensively on the hurricane's devastation, reports that the power authority would prioritize restoring electricity to hospitals, the airport and gas stations. Residences would receive the lowest priority.

Puerto Rico's long road to recovery from Hurricane Maria
45 Photos

Puerto Rico's long road to recovery from Hurricane Maria

The island experienced widespread damage from the storm, including to most of the electrical, gas and water grid and infrastructure

It's the first time since Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout.

Some 40,000 power customers were still without normal electricity service as a result of the hurricane.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz said on Twitter that a Wednesday night baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins would still go on.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News