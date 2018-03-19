Six months after Hurricane Maria, CBS News returns to Puerto Rico

Six months after Hurricane Maria, there is "a whole lot more light in the darkness" than there was last September, according to CBS News correspondent David Begnaud.

Begnaud, who was honored with the George Polk Award for Public Service for his extensive coverage of the impact of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, is back on the island. He and his team ride along with a police officer to see what's being done about the alarming spike in crime. They're also visiting two of the hardest-hit municipalities to find out where things are better and why in other places "conditions are just as deplorable today as they were when the storm made landfall."

Watch "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday, March 20; the show airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.

CBS News

CBS News