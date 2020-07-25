Protests in Portland: Thousands join 57th night of protests, marked by tear gas and fireworks

Thousands joined in Portland's 57th night of protests outside the federal courthouse on Friday, starting with peaceful demonstrations that eventually led to clashes between protesters and officers who are deployed to quell the protests. Fireworks were launched around 11 p.m., leading federal agents to deploy tear gas, Portland police said.

One person was stabbed as the crowds dispersed several hours later, Portland police said in a statement.

According to CBS Portland affiliate KOIN, about 1,000 people had gathered in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center by 9:15 p.m as speeches were given on the steps in front of the building. Within an hour, the crowd swelled to 2,000 as groups demonstrating throughout the city, including teachers, lawyers and the Wall of Moms, converged at the Justice Center.

Portland police said that at 10:58 p.m., the crowd began shaking the fence that had been erected to protect the federal courthouse while others shot fireworks over the fence. After federal law enforcement issued a warning, they used various "munitions" to disperse the crowd.

Protesters wave placards and shout slogans as they take part in a rally against police brutality in Portland, Oregon late July 24, 2020. KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images

After tear gas was deployed by federal law enforcement, a protester was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail toward the federal courthouse. More rounds of tear gas were then fired, KOIN reported.

Many in the crowd had come prepared with gas masks, shields, leaf blowers, power tools, fireworks and lasers, police said. Hundreds of people still tried to dismantle the fence or climb it, and some threw fireworks and set small fires, police said.

This lasted for over three hours, according to police. At about 2:30 a.m. there was a report of a stabbing. Portland police began investigating before eventually locating the victim, who was then transported by ambulance to the hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.

Protesters are surrounded by tear gas near the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland as protesters take part in a rally against police brutality in Portland, Oregon late on July 24, 2020. KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images

Federal law enforcement officers have been deployed to Portland to protect the courthouse, where protests first broke out over the death of George Floyd, but have since become about the federal officers deployed to the city.

While Oregon and Portland city officials have repeatedly asked federal officers to leave the city, President Trump praised the officers earlier this week, saying they were doing a "fantastic job." The Trump administration is planning to deploy officers to other cities, including Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri.