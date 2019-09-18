Protesters and supporters clash as Trump attends Beverly Hills fundraiser

President Trump's day-long visit to California was marked with violence as multiple fights broke out in Beverly Hills as the president visited the West Coast to boost coffers for his 2020 re-election campaign. CBS Los Angeles reports that demonstrators and Trump supporters fought in front of the upscale Beverly Hills Hotel after an American flag was lit ablaze.

Mr. Trump was attending a nearby fundraiser hosted by area real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer, one of the Republican's biggest donors to date. According to Federal Election Commission data, Palmer has donated $3 million to the pro-Trump PAC "Rebuilding America Now."

A lot of angry people out here as President Trump hosts a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. This is one of several fights in the last 15 minutes. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/aim0sDriLR — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisVHolmstrom) September 18, 2019

CBS Los Angeles reports that multiple groups of people were seen trading blows, grabbing signs and fighting in the streets. Several people were initially detained by LAPD, but no one was arrested following the scuffles.

Tickets to the fundraiser reportedly start at $1,000 for individuals and go up to $100,000 for couples who will also get to attend a VIP reception and have a photo opportunity with the president.

Mr. Trump is particularly unpopular in the state of California — so much so that the names of the fundraiser attendees are being kept quiet. A June poll from the Public Policy Institute of California found 38 percent of likely voters in the state approve of how the president is handling his job.

The president is expected to haul in $15 million across four fundraisers over the next two days, a GOP official tells CBS News' Mark Knoller. The money will benefit Trump Victory, which funds both the president's reelection campaign and the RNC.

Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.