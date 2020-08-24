Police in Wisconsin shoot man in back multiple times, sparking protests

Protesters gathered following the police shooting of a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Video that allegedly shows the shooting began circulating on social media. The video, which appears to have been taken from across the street, shows the man walking around an SUV as police yell at him with weapons drawn, with one officer closely following the man. As the man opens the driver-side door of the vehicle, the officer grabs the back of the man's shirt and appears to fire several shots into the mans back. At least seven shots are heard in the video, but it is unclear how many officers fired.

In a statement, Kenosha Police said they were called to the 28th Avenue and 40th Street around 5:11 p.m for a "domestic incident." They also said the Wisconsin Department of Justice will be investigating the shooting.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a statement in which he identified the man who was shot as Jacob Blake and said he was "shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight."

"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said.

People began gathering at the scene following the shooting. One neighbor told CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV that the man who was shot is a father.

WDJT reporter Kim Shine said the vehicle was towed away around 9 p.m. local time.

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriguez was at the scene after the shooting, WDJT reports.

"I'm praying for that family, regardless of the situation," Rodriguez said. "What happened here tonight highlights that we need body cameras for not just our sheriff's deputies, but our city police department as well."

This is a developing story.