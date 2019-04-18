Prince William to visit Christchurch survivors and victims' families

Prince William will travel to New Zealand next week to meet he victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack, Kensington Palace said Wednesday. William will attend events in Auckland on April 25 before heading to Christchurch to meet survivors, first responders and families of victims, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Kensington Palace first said in March that William would be traveling to Christchurch at Ardern's request, BBC News reports. The shootings at the mosques March 15 left 50 people dead.

"The Duke has a close connection with New Zealand and in particular Christchurch," Ardern said in a statement. "His visit provides the opportunity to pay tribute to those affected by the mosque terrorist attacks and show support to the local and national community."

William previously visited Christchurch after the devastating 2011 earthquake. He and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their then 9-month old son George visited New Zealand again in 2014.