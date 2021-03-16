Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, released from hospital after heart surgery

Exactly one month after entering the hospital "feeling unwell," Prince Philip was finally heading home on Tuesday. Images captured Tuesday morning showed the Duke of Edinburgh leaving a London hospital in a black BMW.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII's Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in mid-February as a "precautionary measure" for "observation and rest." The palace later said he was being treated for an infection.

In early March, however, the duke was transferred to another London facility with a renowned cardiac unit, St. Bartholomew's Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a preexisting heart condition, according to the palace.

Britain's Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain March 16, 2021. PETER CZIBORRA / REUTERS

The Duchess of Cornwall, the wife of Philip's son Prince Charles, said the Duke of Edinburgh was "slightly improving" after his surgery.

Prince Philip was visited in the hospital by Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. The queen, who is 94, remained at Windsor Castle, where the couple has been throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The duke, who is due to celebrate his 100th birthday in June, spent exactly one month in the two hospitals, marking his longest-ever stay.

Prince Philip has been treated for heart problems in the past. In 2011, he was taken to a hospital by helicopter after experiencing chest pains in at the royal estate in Sandringham, eastern England. At the time, he was treated for a blocked coronary artery, undergoing a minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting.

The royal family has faced a slew of controversies in recent weeks stemming from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's formal exit from royal duties and subsequent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During one particularly explosive moment in the interview, the royal couple revealed that there were discussions about "how dark" their baby's skin color would be. The next day, Oprah told "CBS This Morning" that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip made the comments.

The royal family is now grappling with the racism accusations, with Prince William telling a reporter that they "are very much not a racist family."