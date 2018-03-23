Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding invitations are in the mail

Behold, the most coveted wedding invitation of the century — or at least since the one from Prince William and Duchess Kate's wedding seven years ago. On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced the official wedding invitations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the mail.

For 600 lucky guests, just receiving that golden ticket will be an event in itself, CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports.

The gilded invites are printed in American ink on English paper, in keeping with the transatlantic spirit of their union. They're handmade by the delightfully named apprentice, Lottie Small.

"The worst thing is keeping it from my mum, not being able to tell my mum, because anything else she'd be the first person I'd have called," Small said.

But secrets remain: who is on the invitation list, and who's not?

"Do you think President Trump or any of the family is going to be invited?" D'Agata asked.

"No, President Trump won't be invited, and he was never expected to be invited. This is not a state occasion. It's not a state wedding," royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah said.

The invitation also reveals a traditional dress code. For men, a uniform, morning coat or lounge suit. For ladies, a day dress with hat.

Whether Harry, now general captain of the Royal Marines, will don full military dress as he did for his brother's wedding, or opt for a slightly dressed-down morning suit is anybody's guess.

About 600 people are being invited to the wedding service, but there is an even more exclusive list: only 200 guests made the cut for the private reception that night at Frogmore House.

"Very close family and friends. I think they're doing that so that everyone gets to see and hang out with them and also so it stays very private and probably isn't splashed on social media everywhere, Nikkhah said.

Frogmore House served as a kind of hideout when the couple's romance was on the down low and became the location of their first official engagement shoot.

The guest list is multi-tiered, kind of like a wedding cake. You've got the 200 at the reception, 600 at the church service, and then there will be another 2,600 members of the public, some affiliated with the couple's charities, who will be welcomed inside the grounds of Windsor Castle to witness the arrival and the carriage and the wedding dress up close.