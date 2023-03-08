Prince Harry and Meghan say daughter christened as Princess Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have christened their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana at their home in California, Britain's PA newswire reported.

Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor MISAN HARRIMAN/COURTESY OF THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

Lilibet was not a princess at birth, because she was not a grandchild of the monarch. However, she gained the right to the title when King Charles III took the throne.

The announcement by the Sussexes on Wednesday was the first time Lilibet has been publicly called a princess, however.