Preview: The Jonas Brothers thought they would never perform together again

The Jonas Brothers – Kevin, Joe and Nick – were once among the hottest pop groups in America. But in 2013, faced with stagnating record and ticket sales, and a growing rift between the brothers, they split up. Now, in an interview with Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," the brothers reveal they thought they would never perform together again.

"I checked out in my mind that, that was it; there's going to be no more brothers, ever," Joe Jonas told Smith in an interview to be broadcast Sunday June 2.

Younger brother Nick added, "I feared that, you know, they would never speak to me again."

The three Jonas Brothers have since reunited, and have notched their first-ever #1 song on the Billboard charts, "Sucker." They are also lining up their first world tour since the breakup.

The Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick) with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

Nick Jonas admits that there were a lot of things going on at the time they went their separate ways. "To call it creative differences is almost too simple," he said. "And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren't selling. We were making music that I don't think we were all super-proud of, and it wasn't connected."

Their relationship, he said, was strained. "And so, I had a very tough conversation with them where I laid it out for them," Nick recalled. "I said, 'You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.' And it didn't go so well."

Separately, each of the brothers has had their own success. Nick launched a thriving solo career and has found his niche in both acting and fashion; Joe scored big on his own with the band DNCE; and oldest brother Kevin found success away from music, including a reality show with his wife, Danielle. (The other two brothers have since married as well.)

For the Jonas Brothers, the road back to the stage started with an idea to make a documentary about their story. That process got them talking, and eventually playing together again. "I think we definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point, definitely," said Joe. "I think it was, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we're going to do it right."

