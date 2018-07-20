Preview: The Go-Go's on staying power

Four decades after the Go-Go's became a band, correspondent Tracy Smith catches up with them to talk about their music and the new Broadway musical "Head over Heels," which features some of the group's biggest hits. The interview will air on CBS' "Sunday Morning" July 22.

The band was formed in 1978, when Belinda Carlisle and Jane Wiedlin decided to form a group. "We came from the punk scene in L.A. – where anything went and you could learn as you went along," Carlisle told Smith. "And we had no idea how to play our instruments or do anything."

Wiedlin added, "We were absolutely rotten when we started."

CBS News

They faced other challenges, too, such as record executives simply dismissing them because they were women.

But the band persevered and created such enduring hits as "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation" and "Head Over Heels," en route to becoming one of the most successful all-female rock 'n' roll bands in the world.

Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

As they've grown, so, too, has their audience, said Carlisle. And what does she see from the stage? "Grandparents, parents, kids. It's thrilling, you know, that our music has that kind of appeal."

It hasn't been a smooth path to stardom, though. There has been a dark streak through the band's history, though they say they're in a good place now.

"Over the past, we always keep hurting each other and then keep forgiving each other and then healing and then trying to grow," Wiedlin said. "And that's how I feel that we are all at this point."

"There's a lot of conflicting energy," said band member Kathy Valentine. "But somehow, out of all that, something stays very intact and still works very well. There's always a little eye in the hurricane."

To watch a preview of the new Broadway musical "Head Over Heels," featuring music by the Go-Go's, click on the player below:

