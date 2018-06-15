Preview: Rory Feek on adjusting to life beyond Joey

It has been nearly two-and-a-half years since country singer-songwriter Rory Feek lost his wife and singing partner, Joey, to cancer. Now, as he's started performing solo, Feek talks with Anthony Mason about singing again without her, his relationship with his daughters, and his life as a widower/single dad in an interview for CBS' "Sunday Morning," to be broadcast June 17.

Feek tells Mason that he feels no different about his wife now than he did when Joey died in March of 2016: "I feel just as married and just as in love. And I feel like she's just as much a part of our life as she was."

Performing solo, however, has taken some adjustment. Together, Joey and Rory were a popular duo. Today, however, he admits he hasn't quite figured out who he is on stage without her.

"It felt surreal and strange, a little wrong in some ways because I had kind of decided I wouldn't [sing without her]," Feek said. But he added, "it felt strangely similar."

CBS News

Without Joey, Feek said he's had to adjust to being a single father again. (He had two daughters – Hope and Heidi – from a previous marriage before he met Joey; together, they had a daughter Indiana.)

For instance, just days after Joey died, Feek got a sense his middle daughter, Hope, had something to talk about.

"I said, 'Just tell me, Hopie,'" Feek recalls. "And she went on to tell me that her friend Wendy was more than her friend, that Wendy and her had been dating for almost a year, and that she was in love."

Hope told Mason she was afraid her father would judge her.

"Even more than that," Feek said, "she's asking me, 'Are you still gonna love me?' And my first reaction, honestly, was, I don't think so."

"You weren't sure?" Mason asked.

"Because my conservative Christian faith that saved me – the first reaction is, that challenges that immensely," Feek replied. "Am I supposed to shun my child now and say, 'No, you can't be in my life until you come around to thinking like I'm thinking'?"

Hope says she saw "panic" in her father, but understood his struggle.

Feek said, "The only thing I try to keep in mind is, it's her life, it's her choice, it's her faith, and my job is to love her even when it's hard."

"Do you accept?" Mason asked.

"Yes."

Feek also talks with Mason about the family farm, life without Joey, how people react to him in the supermarket and more.

Web exclusive: Watch Rory Feek perform his song "A Little More Country Than That"

The Emmy Award-winning program, hosted by Jane Pauley, is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and repeated at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).



For more info: