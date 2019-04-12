Preview: Kris Jenner as the force behind a family empire worth billions

Power-mom Kris Jenner talks about how her family became internationally known, their billions in earnings, their charitable work, being targets in the media, and trademarking the term "Momager," in a wide-ranging interview with Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast April 14.

Jenner is the matriarch of a merchandise and media empire, driven initially by the reality TV series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The family has parlayed that exposure into clothing and makeup businesses and personal endorsements. Combined Kardashian-Jenner sisters have hundreds of millions of followers on social media.

The "power-mom" of the Kardashians talks to "Sunday Morning" about how they've achieved success, their social media status, and trademarking the term "Momager." CBS News

And every time they post something touting a product, they're putting money in their pockets, Jenner said. "My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media," she told Smith. "They have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook … they have a fee schedule."

Jenner, who has guided her daughters' careers, said there's a sliding scale that's all over the board when it comes to pricing, depending on the post's subject, or who – Kim, Kylie – is doing the posting. "I mean, it's definitely six figures," Jenner said.

She added that if the pitch is for "a pharmaceutical product, if it's something that you're going to drink, or ingest, or put on your body" the price goes up.

As for trademarking "Momager," Jenner said she thought it would be a good opportunity. "I do that from time to time because I feel like something's important," Jenner said. "And I want to protect it."

Smith also asked Jenner whether she stays in touch with Bruce Jenner, who during their marriage transitioned into Caitlyn Jenner. "I don't, no, I don't," Jenner replied. "The kids do. Yeah, the kids are good."

The interview is part of "Sunday Morning"'s annual Money Issue, a special broadcast which explores the many ways in which we earn, spend, invest, waste, or go without money, guest-hosted by "Sunday Morning" correspondent Martha Teichner.

