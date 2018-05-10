Preview: Jane Pauley anchors "A Sunday Morning in London"

This week Jane Pauley hosts "A Sunday Morning in London," a special edition of CBS' "Sunday Morning," to be broadcast on May 13.

Anchored from London, the broadcast will explore British history, people, places and culture in advance of the upcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle.

Featured:

Mark Phillips will look at how America's view of Great Britain needs to be updated, and reports that Britain in the 21st century looks a lot more like America – a multicultural melting pot.

Jane Pauley visits an exhibit of dresses worn by Princess Diana, now on display at Kensington Palace. She also takes viewers behind the scenes at the archives at Hampton Court Palace, and visits Westminster Abbey.

CBS News

The broadcast includes interviews with model, actor, singer and '60s icon Twiggy, as well as Academy Award-winning actor Rachel Weisz (currently starring in the film "Disobedience").

Mo Rocca traces the history of the British royal family, and discovers they aren't so British after all.

CBS News

Lee Cowan meets a royal superfan who has one of the world's most extensive collections of memorabilia.

Roxana Saberi reports on the decline of a British institution: the neighborhood pub.

Conor Knighton travels to the remote and exotic St. Helena, off the coast of Africa, where residents of the British-controlled island will be watching the royal wedding.

Charles D'Agata takes a spin in an Aston Martin, the car favored by James Bond; and Tracy Smith looks into why British TV shows are so beloved by Americans.

CBS News

CBS News will have full coverage of the royal wedding on May 19, starting at 4:00 a.m. ET, anchored by "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King and "Entertainment Tonight"'s Kevin Frazier. CBS News will also present "Royal Romance: The Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," a two-hour special to air on May 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.