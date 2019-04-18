Preview: Behind the scenes with K-Pop sensation BTS

"CBS Sunday Morning" will take viewers behind-the-scenes with the hugely popular Korean pop group BTS as its members prepare to launch a world tour. In their first American television network interview before the tour, group members brought "Sunday Morning" backstage as they rehearsed, relaxed, and sat down with correspondent Seth Doane for an interview to be broadcast April 21.

BTS' music mixes hip-hop and R&B, and is punctuated on stage by elaborate choreography. Since their first album in 2013, the group has become a worldwide phenomenon, playing to sold-out stadiums with legions of screaming fans who follow their every move on- and off-stage.

The seven band members, who range in age from 21 to 26, go by their nicknames Jung Kook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, J-Hope and RM.

"I'm amazed by it, to receive all this love," J-Hope told Doane.

Members of the K-pop sensation BTS. CBS News

Jung Kook said, "Whenever we begin a performance, I take out my earpieces and listen to the shouting and screaming. It fills me with energy."

Doane visited with the group as they rehearsed in Seoul, South Korea, in preparation for a tour that will make stops in Chicago, Rutherford, N.J., Pasadena, Calif., and other worldwide venues.

What makes their success in America all the more remarkable is that most of BTS' lyrics are sung in Korean. The group was the first Korean act ever to present at the Grammy Awards, and just became the first K-Pop group to perform on "Saturday Night Live."

RM, who was the first signed to the group, often serves as the spokesman because of his fluent English, something he learned by listening to American music and watching "Friends."

"I love pop music and I love the 'Friends,'" RM said. "Yeah, the TV show. My mom bought me the full series. I watched it, like, several times. I just want to speak and listen and to understand musicians in America. I just want to say, thank you, mom!"

How long the current seven members of BTS will be allowed to enjoy their run is up in the air. Military service is mandatory in South Korea, and so far each has delayed entry. "As a Korean, it's natural. And someday when duty calls, we'll be ready to respond and do our best," Jin said.

For now, they all understand they have something good going. RM said, "We just enjoy the ride, live in the moment, and that's all we can do."

To watch BTS perform "Boy With Luv (Featuring Halsey)" click on the video player below.

