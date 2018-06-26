CBSN
CBS News June 26, 2018, 12:01 AM

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton share a laugh in Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine -- A pair of former presidents got together Monday and shared a laugh.

Former President Bill Clinton called on former President George H.W. Bush in Kennebunkport, Maine, and Bush was not caught off guard, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports.

Bush tweeted a picture of the pair, calling Clinton who defeated Bush in the 1992 presidential election, "a great friend."

Check out Bush's socks!  He has quite a collection of quirky socks including a pair with Bill Clinton's image on them.

In the tweet Bush said, "Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion."

Former President Clinton is on book tour promoting "The President Is Missing" which he co-wrote with murder/mystery/thriller author James Patterson.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Community Guidelines & FAQ

Featured in Politics

Popular