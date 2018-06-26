Former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton share a laugh in Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine -- A pair of former presidents got together Monday and shared a laugh.

Former President Bill Clinton called on former President George H.W. Bush in Kennebunkport, Maine, and Bush was not caught off guard, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports.

Bush tweeted a picture of the pair, calling Clinton who defeated Bush in the 1992 presidential election, "a great friend."

Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Check out Bush's socks! He has quite a collection of quirky socks including a pair with Bill Clinton's image on them.

In the tweet Bush said, "Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion."

Former President Clinton is on book tour promoting "The President Is Missing" which he co-wrote with murder/mystery/thriller author James Patterson.