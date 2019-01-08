How to watch President Trump's prime-time address tonight

President Trump is will address the nation Tuesday night to make the case that his border wall must be funded now. It will be his first prime-time address from the Oval Office. Last week, the president made his first visit to the White House press briefing room also to make the case for his border wall.

When is the Trump prime-time address tonight?

President Trump will address the nation at 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT. There will also be a Democratic response immediately following, delivered by both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer.

How to watch Trump's Oval Office speech

CBS News plans to broadcast the remarks from both sides as a special report during the CBS prime-time lineup tonight. CBSN, the free, live news streaming service from CBS News, will also carry the president's address and the Democratic response.

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

9:00 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT On TV: Find your local CBS TV channel

Find Stream: https://www.cbsnews.com/live/ – in the player above or on your mobile device

https://www.cbsnews.com/live/ – in the player above or on your mobile device Follow online: CBS News live blog of the address, response and other reaction

CBSN will have live coverage starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, continuing after the address and Democratic response. CBSN's "Red & Blue" will have live political coverage at 5 p.m. ET today. Tune in for guests, commentary and analysis.

What will the president say in his address tonight?

Mr. Trump is demanding $5.7 billion for border wall funding, while Democrats say they won't fund his wall. It has been the main sticking point of negotiations to fund the government, as the partial government shutdown over border wall funding continues for a third week.

According to the White House, the president will address border security, the partial government shutdown, and the looming threat of the first missed paycheck for federal employees on Friday.

In an interview with CBS News' Major Garrett Tuesday morning, Vice President Mike Pence would not say whether the president will declare a national emergency in his address. The president is considering doing so, but hadn't decided as of Monday afternoon, according to Pence.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters traveling with him in Jordan the president would "make a lot of news." But he declined to expand further on what that meant.