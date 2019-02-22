Trump says he and Xi will work out trade details in near future — live updates

President Trump is meeting with the Chinese vice premier at the White House Friday afternoon, as the clock runs out on the Trump administration's self-imposed March 1 deadline for reaching an agreement in trade talks with China.

Mr. Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said, "President Xi and I will work out the final points" in the near future.

The president's top advisers including U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have insisted March 1 is a firm deadline, but the president has suggested there could be some wiggle room. Mr. Trump has said that if the U.S. and China can't reach an agreement, he will boost tariffs to 25 percent.

"They are very complex talks. They're going very well," the president told reporters Tuesday.

The president leaves for Vietnam for his summit with North Korean leader early next week, leaving little time left for negotiating with China. A Chinese delegation met at the White House Thursday, and Mr. Trump met with the Chinese vice premier earlier this month.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the White House.