Trump meets with Chinese vice premier on trade—live updates

President Trump is meeting with China's top trade negotiator at the White House Thursday afternoon, with the March 1 deadline for a firm trade deal quickly approaching.

Mr. Trump tweeted ahead of his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He Thursday afternoon that "meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides." The president has expressed some optimism about reaching a deal in the next month, but says "no final deal will be made" until he meets directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"China's representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table," Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday morning. "All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date!"

"Looking for China to open their Markets not only to Financial Services, which they are now doing, but also to our Manufacturing, Farmers and other U.S. businesses and industries. Without this a deal would be unacceptable!" the president also tweeted.

If the U.S. and China reach an agreement on trade, the president told reporters on Thursday, it will be the largest in the world.

The Chinese talks are taking place after the U.S. indicted Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co. and its CEO earlier this week on 13 counts, including fraud.