President Trump, Ivanka Trump honor American workers — live stream

The White House is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the president's Pledge to America's Workers on Thursday, with more than 300 companies and organizations signing the pledge. President Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who has made workforce development a key area of her portfolio, are attending.

Those companies have pledged to offer new opportunities for American students and workers, but the administration can't force them to follow through on that promise, and there are few mechanisms in place to ensure those opportunities come to fruition.

"Our mission is straightforward: to ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquiring the skills needed to secure and retain high-paying jobs," Ivanka Trump said in a statement.