President Trump speaks at an American workers event held at the White House on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET.
President Trump speaks at American workers event-- live stream
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
President Trump speaks at an American workers event held at the White House on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET.
CBS News Nation Tracker poll finds early 2 in 3 Americans think the nation's economy is in good shape
Co-writer Mark Salter talks about the themes of the latest memoir by the 81-year-old Arizona senator, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer