President Trump welcomes 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and his team to the White House's South Lawn at 2:10 p.m. ET Monday.

Truex, who drives for the Furniture Row Racing team, finished in 17th place in Saturday's NASCAR All-Star Race. He's the first NASCAR champion welcomed to the White House under Mr. Trump's leadership -- seven-time NASCAR winner Jimmie Johnson did not visit after his 2016 win due to scheduling conflicts on both sides.