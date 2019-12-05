Watch live: President Trump dines with United Nations Security Council representatives

President Trump is meeting with representatives of the United Nations Security Council at the White House over lunch on Thursday, after returning from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in London.

The luncheon comes after awkward moments for the president on the international stage at the NATO summit and follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's call for the drafting of articles of impeachment against him.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment," Pelosi said in a Capitol Hill announcement Thursday morning.

What: President Trump participates in a luncheon with the permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council

When: Thursday, December 5, 2019

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: The White House – Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump responded to Pelosi's announcement over Twitter, warning that the move to impeach him now "will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents." He continued, "That is not what our Founders had in mind." He also exhorted Democrats to impeach him quickly -- "do it now, fast" -- so that he might have a "fair trial in the Senate."

Three constitutional scholars argued before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the president's actions have constituted impeachable offenses. One argued they did not rise to that level.