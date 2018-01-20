Trump campaign ad: Democrats will be "complicit in every murder committed by illegal aliens"

WASHINGTON -- President Trump's re-election campaign on Saturday released a new YouTube ad saying Democrats will be "complicit in every murder committed by illegal aliens" if they stand in the way of the president's agenda. The ad was released on the first day of the government shutdown, and the one-year anniversary of Mr. Trump's presidency.

The ad, simply titled "Complicit," features illegal immigrant Luis Bracamontes, who is now on trial for murder and has repeatedly admitted to killing two deputies in the Sacramento, California, area in October 2014. The aid, paid for by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., does not say if or when it will air on television, or at what cost.

"President Trump is right. Build the wall. Deport criminals. Stop illegal immigration, now," the ad says. "Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants. President Trump will fix our border and keep our families safe."

The ad signs off with Mr. Trump saying he approves the message.

The ad doesn't specifically mention the shutdown, but the press release for it does.

"Hours after Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer led Democrats to shut down the federal government, holding lawful citizens hostage over their demands for amnesty for illegal immigrants, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. released a campaign ad calling out Democrats 'who stand in our way' of progress and who are "'complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,'" the press release said.

"The powerful new ad reflects the stakes in the illegal immigration debate, and the reasons why the president will not allow the Schumer Shutdown to force his hand and grant amnesty for illegal immigrants," the press release added.

Democrats want a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which Mr. Trump announced in September he would be ending March 5. The White House is refusing to negotiate on DACA until the government re-opens.