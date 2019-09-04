Trump briefed on Hurricane Dorian — live updates

President Trump is receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian as the storm, currently a Category 2, approaches the U.S coastline.

Dorian battered the Bahamas this weekend, and while it's strength has subsided slightly, the rain still poses a threat to the U.S.

"It took a right turn. Hopefully we are going to be lucky," Mr. Trump said of the storm.

The president, asked if he's comfortable with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds being diverted to the border wall, said he is.

"We are using much less here than we have anticipated," the president told reporters.