2019 Preakness Stakes: How to watch and what to know about the second race in the Triple Crown

Today is the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes. While there is no chance of a Triple Crown winner this year, gamblers and horse-racing fans alike are wondering what surprises may lie ahead. A horse died Friday at the conclusion of a race on Black-Eyed Susan Day. The drama that of this year's Kentucky Derby left some favorites out of this years race. Right now, the field at the 2019 Preakness features 13 horses competing for a purse of $1.5 million.

The Preakness Stakes is the second race of the famed Triple Crown, following the . The final race, the Belmont Stakes, will be held three weeks after the Preakness.

How to watch the 2019 Preakness Stakes

Preakness coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on the networks of NBC.

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019



Saturday, May 18, 2019 Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET



6:48 p.m. ET Pre-race TV coverage: 2:30-5 p.m. on NBCSN



2:30-5 p.m. on NBCSN TV channel: 5:00-7:15 p.m. on your local NBC station

5:00-7:15 p.m. on your local NBC station Online stream: NBC Sports app or watch on fuboTV – start a free trial

Maximum Security, the horse who crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified, will not be running in the Preakness. His owners were denied an appeal in court last week when they attempted to challenge the controversial results of the Derby.

Country House, the horse that pulled off the upset Derby victory, is also skipping the Preakness, so there is no chance for a Triple Crown winner this year. According to CBS Sports, trainer Bill Mott said Country House "developed a little bit of a cough," but is not seriously ill.

Other horses from running in the Preakness who also ran in this year's Derby include Improbable, one of the favorites to win, War of Will, Win Win Win and Bodexpress.

Appeal by Maximum Security's owners denied over Kentucky Derby disqualification

Weather forecast at Pimlico Race Course Saturday

According to National Weather Service, it will be partly sunny at Pimlico today with a high near 79. There will only passing 5 mph breeze in the air and only a slight chance of showers. It will be a relatively comforable day at the track, with humidity at 59%.

2019 Preakness Stakes odds and post positions



Here is the list horses and post positions for the 2019 Preakness States on Saturday. Betting odds are listed in parentheses next to each horse. Be sure to take a look at picks by Jody Demling, "Hammerin'" Hank Goldberg, and Rick Eng from our sister site, SportsLine.

War of Will (7-1) Bourbon War (9-2) Warrior's Charge (17-1) Improbable (5-2) Owendale (9-1) Market King (25-1) Alwaysmining (5-1) Signalman (18-1) Bodexpress (16-1) Everfast (25-1) Laughing Fox (23-1) Anothertwistafate (10-1) Win Win Win (12-1)

*Odds courtesy of SportsLine on Friday at 7:42 p.m. ET, subject to change