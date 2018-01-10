Power outage at CES left parts of Las Vegas Convention Center in the dark

A power outage at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas left hundreds of conference-goers in the dark Wednesday. CNET reports that power failed in parts of the Las Vegas Convention Center's South and Central halls on the second day of exhibitions.

Power went out around 11:15 a.m. local time, just as the day was ramping up. Attendees reported on social media that power was restored about two hours later around 1 p.m. local time.

According to CNET, Central Hall houses the giant booths for the show mainstays, including Sony, Samsung, LG and Intel. Around noon, security guards reportedly refused entry to the entire Convention Center.

It was unclear whether there was a source for backup power.

CNET's Tim Stevens reported the power also flickered at the Cosmopolitan Hotel across town.

CES organizers said it was an "isolated" outage.

There is an isolated power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We are working hard to resolve this and appreciate your patience. — CES (@CES) January 10, 2018

Earlier, they encouraged attendees to "visit our exhibitors in South Hall and North Hall" until the power returned.

While we work through this isolated power outage feel free to visit our exhibitors in South Hall and North Hall. Also get outside on this beautiful Las Vegas day and check out Central and South Plaza. #CES2018 — CES (@CES) January 10, 2018

Several attendees shared photos of the outage using the hashtag #CESblackout on social media.

Intel jokingly referred to the blackout as "the biggest thing" to hit the convention.

CNET editor Claire Reilly shared her view of two security guards standing in the dark.

Lone blogger, two security guards: This is the world's biggest tech show during a power outage. At the Samsung booth in Central Hall, but everywhere is dark. Time to start hoarding...@CNET @CES #CNETatCES pic.twitter.com/moL6u2MqaY — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) January 10, 2018

But according to CNET's Brian Tong, the power outage didn't disrupt all demonstrations on the showroom floor.

CES is the largest consumer electronics show in the world, attracting about 184,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors.

