FAA found "pilot-induced error" as the main factor in emergency landing involving Post Malone

The Federal Aviation Authority found "pilot-induced error" was listed as the primary factor in the tire blow outs that prompted rapper Post Malone's chartered jet to make an emergency landing last year. Malone was one of 15 passengers on that plane, which landed at an airport north of New York City on August 21, 2018.

According to an FAA report, the Gulfstream GLF4 jet carrying 12 passengers, two pilots and a flight attendant when it left Teterboro Airport (KTEB) outside New York City, "exceeded its maximum gross takeoff weight." The plane was topped off with fuel and was carrying the luggage of its 15 passengers.

Post Malone accepts at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty

Shortly after takeoff the pilots reported a service door was open and decided to return to Teterboro Airport. When the plane landed it also exceeded its "maximum gross landing weight."

Investigators further found "the flight crew did not comply with the manufacturer's procedures for wheel brake cooling times after an overweight landing. The aircraft maximum gross takeoff weight was exceeded for the second takeoff from KTEB."

It was during that second takeoff that both left hand main landing gear tires exploded as the plane was lifting off. The decision was made to make an emergency landing at New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York, after circling for several hours to burn off fuel.

The plane landed safely but the explosion caused substantial damage to several components on the left side of the plane, including a flap, inboard wing trailing edge box, main landing gear and wheel well, landing gear door and left side fuselage skin.

The FAA review of the plane's maintenance records revealed it had "multiple required maintenance and inspection items that were overflown by approximately fifty (50) flight hours at the time of the incident."