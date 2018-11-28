Pompeo and Mattis brief senators on Saudis, without Haspel - live updates

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis went to Capitol Hill Wednesday to brief senators ahead of a vote they're expected to take on military aid to Saudi Arabia. Senators had hoped to hear from another administration official, CIA Director Gina Haspel, but she was not scheduled to participate in the briefing. Haspel is the sole official of the three reported to have listened to the audio that allegedly depicts the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist was killed by Saudi operatives in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month.

Pompeo will hold a press briefing with reporters after the briefing Wednesday morning, around noon. His unclassified prepared remarks to Congress made no mention of Khashoggi.

The Senate is slated to vote this week on a resolution to cut off military assistance to the Saudis for the war in Yemen. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Bob Corker said recently that while senators "care a great deal about what's happening in Yemen," they "will also care a great deal about the CIA's views on the crown prince."

Pompeo is expected to say that the U.S. needs to continue to partner with the Saudis, and "suffering in Yemen grieves me, but if the United States of America was not involved in Yemen, it would be a hell of a lot worse."

"We want to keep Saudi Arabia in America's column, because the alternative is co-optation by China and Russia," Pompeo said in prepared remarks. "... Supporting Saudi Arabia's ability to defend itself and contribute to Middle East stability is central to U.S. interests and those of our allies around the world."

Another top administration official, National Security Adviser John Bolton, said Tuesday that he has also not listened to the Khashoggi audio, suggesting to reporters that it would not be useful to him because he doesn't speak Arabic.

Regardless of what the intelligence community concludes about Khashoggi's killing, the U.S. will stand by Saudi Arabia, the president said last week, in order "to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region."

The CIA has intelligence substantiating an assessment the crown prince ordered Khashoggi's killing. The CIA's assessment appeared to be largely based on the control held by the crown prince. In other words, the thinking is the murder could not have been carried out without the knowledge of the crown prince, often referred to by his initials, MBS.

Alan He, Nancy Cordes, Olivia Gazis, Grace Segers and John Nolen contributed to this report.