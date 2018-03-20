Polygraph test says Stormy Daniels "truthful" about sexual affair with Trump

According to a polygraph conducted in May of 2011 obtained by CBS News, an examiner found that Stephanie Clifford, an adult film actress known as "Stormy Daniels" was truthful when she said that she had unprotected sex with President Trump in July 2006. The test, requested by "Life and Style" Magazine, showed that Clifford responded "yes" to two separate questions about her sexual encounters with Mr. Trump in July 2006.

The report was attached to a signed declaration dated March, 19, 2018 by Ron Slay who administered the test.

In pre-test interviews before the examination, Slay wrote that Clifford "presented herself well in outward appearance of credibliity." The report went on to say there were "no observable indications of intent to deceive," and it provided some background into Clifford's first meeting with Mr. Trump as well as details of a sexual encounter that transpired after she was invited to his hotel in 2006.

"She said Mr. Trump told her he could get her on 'The Apprentice.' She doubted he would be able to do that because of 'who I am,' the report said.

According to examination, Clifford responded "yes" to the following questions:

Around July 2006, did you have vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump?



Around July 2006 did you have unprotected sex with Donald Trump?



Did Trump say you would get on "The Apprentice?"

The examination found Clifford's response to question one to be +9 truthful and question two to be +6 truthful, according to a system in which a +4 or more is deemed adequate to determine truthfulness. Her answer on "The Apprentice" was evaluated to be +1 or inconclusive.

Clifford is currently suing Mr. Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to try to dissolve a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) regarding the affair she claims she had with Mr. Trump. Clifford argues the pact is invalid, given that Mr. Trump never signed the agreement. In February, Cohen admitted to paying $130,000 of his own funds to Clifford in 2016, claiming the Trump Organization had no involvement. But Cohen used a Trump Organization email to arrange the wire transfer of funds to a bank account shortly before he wired $130,000 to Clifford.

The White House has repeatedly denied the alleged 2006 affair.