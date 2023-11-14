Plymouth family returns home after escaping Israel-Hamas war in Gaza Plymouth family returns home after escaping Israel-Hamas war in Gaza 02:17

BOSTON - A Plymouth family returned home to Massachusetts from Gaza on Tuesday afternoon. Hazem Shafai, his wife, and three children, spent a month trapped in the war zone.

"People are actually suffering by the minute," said Hazem Shafai.

The Shafais went to Gaza over the summer to visit their families. They planned to spend a year teaching their kids about their Palestinian heritage until the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

"Rockets, and Iron Dome. We were right in the middle of it. It's a scary thought, a scary feeling," Hazem said.

Their families lost their homes, and they lost their apartment in bombings. They moved their three kids, ages 12, 10, and two to southern Gaza as they attempted seven times to get over the border into Egypt.

The paperwork for their children was lost, meaning the family was trapped.

The Shafai family from Plymouth have been trapped in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel. Hani Shafai

"My spirit always kept me going, knowing these kids has to be in a safe place," Hazem said.

Finally, they got through, and after a week in Egypt, landed at Logan Airport Tuesday afternoon. The relief for their family of five though is overshadowed by concern for the ones they left behind.

"There is no place safe in Gaza. Absolutely there is no place. When they say southern Gaza is the safe zone, there is no such a thing safe zone," Hazem said. "Her cousin just got killed yesterday in the safe zone, walking trying to go get bread."

They even struggled to get medical care as their toddler got sick with an infection and dehydration, only treated once he crossed into Egypt.

"Hospitals were overwhelmed, and he can't get into hospital. There are thousands of injuries that they are trying to actually help out," Hazem said.

The Shafais say they heard drones overhead every hour of every day and told their kids the bombs were far away to keep them calm. Now the family will try to get their kids back into a routine at home and school, as they make every effort to stay in touch with relatives overseas.