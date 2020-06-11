PlayStation reveals slate of new games for upcoming console

Sony is hosting a livestream event Thursday afternoon to unveil new video game titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console. You can watch the announcement in the video player above in case you missed it.

During the event, videogame maker Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PlayStation 5 next year. GTA 5 was originally released on the PlayStation 3, according to Gamespot, before coming to PlayStation 4; the franchise is one of the most successful video games ever. Immediate details about any new content or features were not immediately announced, but GTA 5 will be "expanded and enhanced" on PS5, Gamespot pointed out.

Sony also debuted images of the new console and an upgraded controller.

Sony unveiled its next generation videogame console PlayStation 5 during a livestreamed event on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Sony PlayStation / YouTube

The company had to delay its event after worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd. It originally planned to hold the event June 4 during the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the annual E3 video game show to be canceled, according to CNET.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan initially said the event would offer a look at games for the console and would be held entirely online and last about an hour.

"While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard," the company tweeted June 1.