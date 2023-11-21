Watch CBS News
Plane crashes near Plano Pkwy and Midway, multiple vehicle fires reported

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A plane crashed near Plano Parkway and Midway Road Tuesday evening.

The Plano Police Department says multiple vehicles were on fire. It appears the plane crashed right in front of Mama's Daughter's diner in west Plano. 

There is no word yet on injuries or where the plane came from.

This is a developing story.

