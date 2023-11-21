Plane crashes near Plano Pkwy and Midway, multiple vehicle fires reported

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A plane crashed near Plano Parkway and Midway Road Tuesday evening.

The Plano Police Department says multiple vehicles were on fire. It appears the plane crashed right in front of Mama's Daughter's diner in west Plano.

There is no word yet on injuries or where the plane came from.

#Breaking First pictures from @CBSNewsTexas chopper, overhead in Plano. Airplane has crashed right in front of Mama’s Daughter’s diner in west Plano. No info on fate of any occupants or anyone on the ground. Fire broke out, but is now out. More details as we get them. pic.twitter.com/djOcSHQFxC — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) November 22, 2023

This is a developing story.