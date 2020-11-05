Pittsburgh Steelers bought dinner for Allegheny County election workers counting ballots overnight

The Pittsburgh Steelers bought dinner for election workers in Allegheny County Wednesday night, as the presidential race in the battleground state of Pennsylvania drags on.

The Twitter account for Allegheny County shared a video of the food delivery, along the message: "Thank you, @steelers, for your kindness. Chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more! We're grateful for the wonderful food from ⁦The Goose Express."

Thank you, ⁦@steelers⁩, for your kindness. Chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more! We’re grateful for the wonderful food from ⁦@TheGooseExpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/1KWs6E2Zeg — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 5, 2020

In another tweet, the county added that the Steelers sent pie for dessert, too. CBS News has reached out to the Steelers and Allegheny County officials for more on the story.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Steelers officials reached out Wednesday evening to ask if they could help feed the poll workers.

Linebacker Vince Williams retweeted news about the delivery, and several videos from the polling place showing the delivery were posted on Twitter. No players were present when the food was delivered to the poll workers, and it is unclear which Steelers players or personnel came up with the idea.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, the election workers stopped counting ballots at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after working 22 hours straight, and picked back up again just after 10 a.m.

Still, the presidential race in Pennsylvania remains too close to call. The return board in Allegheny County stopped counting on Thursday and will pick up again on Friday, as 35,806 mail-in ballots there remain to be counted.

About 3.1 million applications for mail ballots were requested in Pennsylvania, with more than twice as many Democrats as Republicans requesting them.