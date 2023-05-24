Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh student fatally shoots another student outside school, police say

/ CBS/AP

A student shot and killed another student early Wednesday outside a school in Pittsburgh, authorities said. The alleged shooter was soon captured after a foot chase.

Police Commander Richard Ford said the shooting happened near the front steps of Oliver Citywide Academy just before 7:30 a.m. as students made their way to school, CBS News Pittsburgh reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.    

First published on May 24, 2023 / 12:22 PM

