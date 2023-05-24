Pittsburgh student fatally shoots another student outside school, police say
A student shot and killed another student early Wednesday outside a school in Pittsburgh, authorities said. The alleged shooter was soon captured after a foot chase.
Police Commander Richard Ford said the shooting happened near the front steps of Oliver Citywide Academy just before 7:30 a.m. as students made their way to school, CBS News Pittsburgh reported.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.