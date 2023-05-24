Pittsburgh student fatally shoots another student outside school, police say

One shot outside of Oliver Citywide Academy One shot outside of Oliver Citywide Academy 00:59

A student shot and killed another student early Wednesday outside a school in Pittsburgh, authorities said. The alleged shooter was soon captured after a foot chase.

Police Commander Richard Ford said the shooting happened near the front steps of Oliver Citywide Academy just before 7:30 a.m. as students made their way to school, CBS News Pittsburgh reported.

