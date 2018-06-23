4 arrested amid protests over fatal police shooting of Antwon Rose Jr.

PITTSBURGH -- Protests continued for a third day Friday across Pittsburgh over the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld. Four people were arrested, according to Amie Downs, an Allegheny County official.

CBS Pittsburgh reports that hundreds of people spent the evening marching, chanting and calling for justice at two separate demonstrations -- one that shut down the Homestead Grays Bridge and the other in Downtown Pittsburgh and North Side.

The protest in Downtown ended up on the North Shore, where, around 11 p.m., a car drove through the crowd, which was gathered near PNC Park. The incident created chaos just as fans were leaving a fireworks night at PNC Park, according to the station.

Police in riot gear lined up as protesters chanted, sang and some linked arms. While the Pittsburgh Pirates game was going on, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the gates to the stadium were shut down.

Protesters held signs including one reading, "Fire Killer Cop."

More details surrounding the controversial shooting on Tuesday night have started to emerge, CBS News' Jericka Duncan reported. We know the 30-year-old officer's name, Michael Rosfeld, He was previously an officer in other departments before joining the East Pittsburgh department. He was sworn in less than two hours before the deadly encounter.

It all started when Rose jumped out of a silver Chevrolet that was suspected of being used in a drive-by shooting. Thirteen minutes later, Rose was shot three times by Rosfeld and later died.

On Friday, the district attorney confirmed Rose was unarmed but did have an empty 9-millimeter handgun clip in his pocket, and two handguns were found in the car.

Rosfeld's attorney, Patrick Thomassey, said his client is "depressed and feels bad about what happened and that it was his first time ever firing his weapon as a police officer."

Many have called the shooting unjustified.

"He just ran -- running is not a death sentence," said one witness.



A three decade-old Supreme Court ruling does justify shooting a fleeing suspect if "the officer reasonably believes that the individual poses a significant physical danger to the officer or others in the community."



Roses' family attorney Lee Merritt said the family "are going through the highs and lows that is common to this kind of situation from disbelief to anger to determination to get justice."

Rose's funeral will be held on Monday.