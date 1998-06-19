Picnic Perfection

As long as you're dragging a cooler along, you might as well fill it with fabulous food rather than soggy potato chips. CBS This Morning Correspondent Hattie Kauffman checks out an East Hampton beach brunch.
Kevin Penner is the chef at the popular East Hampton eatery "Della Femina." Kevin's idea of a proper picnic doesn't include peanut butter or warm soda.
He suggests a seaside menu of a higher flavor:
- Lobster sandwich layered with avocado, mango and tartar sauce.
- Long Island tomatoes with arugula and ricotta.
- Long Island corn mixed with crabmeat and a parsley vinaigrette dressing.
- Homemade potato salad with vegetable chips seasoned with sea salt.
- Fresh fruit.
- Fresh fruit drinks.