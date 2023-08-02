Taylor Swift fans line up outside SoFi Stadium for tour merchandise

Excited Taylor Swift fans stood in long lines to get their hands on Eras Tour merchandise outside SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning.

Stadium parking opened at 8 a.m. and The Eras Tour merchandise stand will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The line wrapped around Rivers Lake outside the stadium and as some fans waited in line they made "friendship bracelets" together.

Taylor Swift will be wrapping up her U.S. tour in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium with six sold out shows scheduled for August 3 through August 9. Swift is making history with the most sold-out shows of any artist.