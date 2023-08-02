Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor Swift fans line up outside SoFi Stadium for tour merchandise

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Fans wait for Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise
Fans wait for Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise 02:19

Excited Taylor Swift fans stood in long lines to get their hands on Eras Tour merchandise outside SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning.

Stadium parking opened at 8 a.m. and The Eras Tour merchandise stand will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

tswift-merch-line2.png

The line wrapped around Rivers Lake outside the stadium and as some fans waited in line they made "friendship bracelets" together.

Taylor Swift will be wrapping up her U.S. tour in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium with six sold out shows scheduled for August 3 through August 9. Swift is making history with the most sold-out shows of any artist.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 9:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.