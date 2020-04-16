PGA Tour plans to resume in June without fans present

The PGA announced Thursday that it plans to resume its season in June, but without any fans in attendance. The series of tournaments has been postponed due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

"At this time, the TOUR plans to resume play with the first four events closed to the general public but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market," the PGA said in a statement on Thursday.

"As such, the TOUR will continually review available COVID-19-related protocols that could be implemented at PGA TOUR events to ensure the health and well-being for all involved."

The PGA said it hopes the season will resume on June 8 for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament was originally scheduled for May 18-24, but will now begin nearly a month late and without spectators.

"The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world's return to enjoying the things we love," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in the statement.

A majority of the tournaments, following the Charles Schwab Challenge, have been "repositioned" to fit within the season's run time, set to end with the Tour Championship over Labor Day weekend. Two tournaments, the RBC Canadian Open, originally scheduled for June 8-14, and the Barbasol Championship, originally scheduled for July 13-19, have been canceled.

The season now consists of 36 events, including three playoffs, but is still subject to change, according to the PGA.

Monahan said the reconfiguration "is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future." But added that, the association will "resume competition only when — working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities — it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities."