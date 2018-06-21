Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

It's official: "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and pop star Ariana Grande are engaged. Davidson confirmed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday night that the two are planning to tie the knot.

Fallon joked to Davidson, "You know you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande just to come on our show," but Davidson joked back, "But I did, though."

Davidson continued, "I feel like I won a contest."

"It's f**cking lit, Jimmy. It's so lit," said the comedian. "It's so funny walking down the street because dudes are walking by and they're like" -- he tipped his hat, and the audience laughed. "Did you ever see that Derek Jeter commercial where he's retiring and everybody just tips their hats? Some dude came up to me and said, 'Dude, you gave me hope.'"

He also said happily, "I am forever known as her plus-one."

The actor expressed dismay at how much attention his romance has gotten in the press, though. He said, "Why do people care? It's very weird. Like, the President is trying to pardon himself and he's f**king a porn star. Like, shouldn't we care about that?"

Davidson also talked about a tattoo he got on his neck as a tribute to Grande. When Fallon said, "I've seen it on the news," Davidson responded, "Yeah! I did, too, apparently!"

The couple got engaged earlier this month after weeks of dating and are reportedly living together in New York, per ET.

In May, Grande spoke out about her breakup with Mac Miller after a fan hinted that she was to blame for Miller's recent car accident. The statement came in response to a Twitter user who wrote, "Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood."

Grande penned a lengthy response in a screenshot on Twitter and said the user was minimizing "female self-respect and self-worth." She also implied that Miller can't "keep his s**t together."

"How absurd you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," Grande tweeted. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem."