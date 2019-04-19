Pete Buttigieg is down to have Phish perform at his inauguration

Mayor Pete Buttigieg — a noted Phish fan — says he wouldn't be opposed to having the band play at his potential presidential inauguration, should his longshot campaign succeed. His husband, however, does not approve.

"Boy, if you could get Phish to do an inauguration, that would be something," the South Bend, Indiana mayor responded when asked by a TMZ reporter if he would want Phish to perform at a future inauguration. "It's worth a shot, maybe we should ask them," he added.

Buttigieg's husband Chasten jokingly shared his disappointment on Twitter. "You spelled Beyoncé wrong," he tweeted in response to the interview.

You spelled Beyoncé wrong https://t.co/IdCusEfANc — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) April 18, 2019

And it appears Chasten is not alone in his disproval of his husband's musical choices.

The word “disqualifying” doesn’t even begin to describe this https://t.co/Q4CH0By9mU — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 18, 2019

this alone is disqualifying https://t.co/DaW9I7FqIm — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) April 18, 2019

The honeymoon period is over. https://t.co/ReKJUdXThN — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) April 18, 2019

Rising in polls and name recognition among Democratic voters, Buttigieg officially entered the 2020 race for president last Sunday. A veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Buttigieg is also one of the first openly gay candidates to vie for a major party's presidential nomination.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host John Dickerson about the decision to launch the campaign, and Chasten recalled the moment Pete first brought up the idea of running for president last summer.

"I was folding some laundry and we're just going over his day – what had happened at his political retreat. And he had mentioned thinking maybe running for president and I remember saying, 'President! Like, for real? You're really thinking about that?'," he said.

Husband after Pete Buttigieg first shared presidential aspirations: "For real?"

You can watch Dickerson's full interview on CBS "Sunday Morning" this weekend.