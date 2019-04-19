Chasten Buttigieg on his husband Pete's presidential aspirations: "For real?"

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg's decision to run for president was a surprise when he first mentioned it to his husband.

"CBS This Morning" co-host John Dickerson spoke with Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, about the campaign in an interview airing on "Sunday Morning" April 21.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg. CBS News

The Afghanistan war veteran would be the first openly gay nominee of a major presidential party. If elected, he would also be the youngest person ever to become president. (He will be 38 years old in November 2020.)

Dickerson asked Chasten when the word "president" first came up.

"I specifically remember a moment when we were getting ready for bed and I was folding some laundry and we're just going over his day – what had happened at his political retreat," he replied.

"And he had mentioned thinking maybe running for president and I remember saying, 'President! Like, for real? You're really thinking about that?' And that was last year, late summer I think, when we really started cooking up the idea."

Buttigieg, who has been rising in polls and name recognition among Democratic voters, officially entered the race last week.

Be sure to watch Dickerson's full interview with Pete Buttigieg on CBS "Sunday Morning" this weekend.