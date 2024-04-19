Man sets himself on fire near court where Trump's criminal trial is underway
Emergency crews rushed away a person on a stretcher after a fire was extinguished outside the courthouse where jury selection for former President Donald Trump's trial is taking place. Witnesses say they saw a man pour liquid over his head and set himself on fire.
Multiple people witnessed the incident, including a guest being interviewed by CNN.
It wasn't clear whether the act was related to the former president's trial, where jury selection is being finalized.
This is a developing story and will be updated.