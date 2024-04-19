Man sets himself on fire near court where Trump's criminal trial is underway

Emergency crews rushed away a person on a stretcher after a fire was extinguished outside the courthouse where jury selection for former President Donald Trump's trial is taking place. Witnesses say they saw a man pour liquid over his head and set himself on fire.

Multiple people witnessed the incident, including a guest being interviewed by CNN.

It wasn't clear whether the act was related to the former president's trial, where jury selection is being finalized.

A police officer uses a fire extinguisher as emergency personnel respond to a fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial is underway in New York, April 19, 2024. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

This is a developing story and will be updated.