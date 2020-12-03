Watch Live: Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine discusses COVID-19 hospital surge

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and an emergency medicine doctor are discussing the recent COVID-19 hospital surge in the state and need for Pennsylvanians to follow mitigation efforts. More than 8,200 new infections were reported in the state on Wednesday.

CBS Philly reports officials in Montgomery County are growing increasingly concerned about hospitals running out of space due to a surge in patients. Right now, there are 362 patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the county.

How to watch Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine's COVID-19 announcement today

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern

Online stream: Live on CBSN Philly

11:30 a.m. Eastern Online stream: Live on CBSN Philly in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"Most hospitals in Montgomery County are at or near capacity. The majority have had to divert patients from their emergency rooms during the last several days for some period of time and some are beginning to cancel scheduled surgeries in order to create more staff beds for COVID-19 patients," said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery Board of Commissioners.

Officials say the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased by 92 since last Tuesday.

This comes one day after Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley voiced similar concerns about the city. Farley said this week hospitalizations are also increasing, with more patients being admitted than discharged.

There are also growing concerns about cases increasing after the Thanksgiving holiday, he said. "Still concerned that hospitals may come under strain just in the next two to three weeks," Farley said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced a new testing initiative aimed at identifying cases quickly.

"The Department of Health has expanded its contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to deploy five regional testing strike teams throughout Pennsylvania over the next 12 weeks," Wolf said Tuesday.

