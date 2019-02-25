Pence speaks in Bogota after Venezuela weekend violence -- live updates

Vice President Mike Pence is in Bogota, Colombia on Monday where he is expected to deliver remarks on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. Earlier, Pence met with Venezuela's interim President Juan Guaidó to express "resolute" U.S. support for Guido's leadership. Pence spoke alongside Guaidó and the President of Colombia Iván Duque Márquez during their trilateral meeting.

Pence said Mr. Trump sent him to Colombia "to stand with you and to stand with our friends and our allies in Venezuela." He called it a "great privilege" to be able to meet with the interim president, adding, "we are with you 100 percent."

The U.S. is "proud to recognize you as the legitimate president of Venezuela," Pence said.

The U.S. and more than 50 other countries recognized Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela in January, after he secured the backing of opposition parties in the country's National Assembly.

According to a senior administration official, Pence will also announce "clear actions" in response to the growing unrest in Venezuela at the annual meeting of leaders of the Lima Group, a coalition of more than a dozen nations mostly from Latin America.

Venezuela saw a weekend of violence as Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on residents at a bridge between Venezuela and Colombia on Saturday. This comes as the opposition party began making good on its high-risk plan to deliver humanitarian aid to the region despite objections from embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

CBS News' Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.