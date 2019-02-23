Venezuelan soldiers unleash tear gas as tensions rise over blocked humanitarian aid

Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on residents at a bridge between Venezuela and Colombia on Saturday, heightening tensions over blocked humanitarian aid.

The opposition is calling on masses of Venezuelans to help trucks carrying nearly 200 metric tons of humanitarian assistance delivered largely by the United States over the last two weeks across several border bridges in Colombia. Opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring aid into the country over objections from President Nicolas Maduro.

But clashes started at dawn in the Venezuelan border town of Urena. Residents defied government orders and began removing yellow metal barricades and barbed wire blocking a bridge. Venezuela's National Guard then responded forcefully, firing tear gas on the residents who demanded the aid pass through.

Meanwhile, Colombian migration authorities said four National Guardsmen at another crossing known as the Simon Bolivar bridge deserted their posts and asked for help.

The potentially volatile moment for both Venezuela's government and opposition comes exactly one month after Guaido declared himself interim president under the constitution before thousands of cheering supporters. While he has earned popular backing and is being recognized by over 50 nations, he has not sealed the support of the military, whose loyalty is considered crucial to unseat Maduro.

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid on Saturday are now set to face a crucial test: Whether the military standing guard on the other side will let them through.

"We think it's going to enter," opposition leader David Smolansky said in the lead up to the push. "There will be so many people gathered at the border and in different cities around the country that it will be impossible to stop it."

Maduro blocks humanitarian aid amid crisis in Venezuela

Before daybreak Saturday, many national guards in riot gear forced people to move away from the road to the Simon Bolivar bridge connecting Venezuela and Colombia. The Venezuelan government had said that it was closing three of its bridges on the border.

"The armed forces have closed the borders following Maduro's orders. But the morning is just starting, and as the day goes by, more and more people will join, and I think (the government) will reflect, open the border and welcome the medicines we need," said Ronaldo Suarez, a vendor.

Opposition leaders are pushing forward in belief that whether Maduro lets the aid in or not, he will come out weakened. They also contend that if the military does allow the food and medical gear in, it will signify troops are now loyal to Guaido.

Analysts warn that there may be no clear victor, and humanitarian groups have criticized the opposition as using the aid as a political weapon.

Since 2015, about 2.7 million people have left Venezuela as the country has grappled with an economic crisis, BBC News reports. Prices have soared due to a soaring inflation rate, leaving many struggling to afford basic needs like food and medicine.

Next week, Vice President Michael Pence will call for Maduro's ouster during a high-profile visit to Colombia, a staunch U.S. ally.

"The struggle in Venezuela is between dictatorship and democracy, and freedom has the momentum. Juan Guaido is the only legitimate leader of Venezuela, and it's time for Nicolas Maduro to go," the vice president's spokesperson Alyssa Farah said this week in a statement.