Pence says Wolff's book "Fire and Fury" is "Washington fiction"

Vice President Mike Pence is standing by President Trump after some have questioned his fitness for office in the fallout of the release of Michael Wolff's explosive book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Pence said he had not read the book and that he didn't "intend to read it."

"What I've heard about in the book bears no resemblance to the president that I serve with every day. None. It just strikes me that it's another work of Washington fiction," Pence told the Journal.

He also compared Mr. Trump to that of former President Theodore Roosevelt.

"I have never been around anyone in my life with his energy, with his focus, with his capacity to multi-task. I think that this building has not seen his likes since that one," Pence said as he reportedly pointed to a portrait of the 26th president of the United States.

Pence's latest defense of Mr. Trump comes after the president slammed Wolff and his telling of the Trump White House and later referred to himself as a "very stable genius" in a series of tweets.

In a press availability with reporters on Saturday, the president maintained his assessment of his fitness for office, saying he "went to the best colleges" and made "billions and billions of dollars" by becoming "one of the top business people."

Wolff told "CBS This Morning" on Monday that while he did not explicitly write that the president was "mentally unstable," he merely described "the impressions of the people he deals with on a daily basis."